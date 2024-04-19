Lok Sabha Polls: Northeast Leads Phase 1 With High Voter Turnout
As phase 1 of the Lok Sabha elections kicks off, the Northeastern states emerge as frontrunners in voter participation. Tripura leads with an impressive 53.04% turnout, followed closely by Meghalaya (48.91%) and Manipur (46.92%).
In Assam, the overall voter turnout stood at 45.12% as of 1 PM.
West Bengal, a key battleground, follows suit with a significant turnout of 50.96%, indicating a palpable sense of civic duty among its electorate. However, amidst the surge in voter enthusiasm, Lakshadweep records the lowest turnout at 29.91%, underscoring the need for targeted voter awareness campaigns in certain regions.
In the Northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura, voters display a commendable eagerness to exercise their franchise, emphasizing the region's democratic vibrancy. The Election Commission of India, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and his dedicated team, maintains a vigilant watch over polling proceedings, ensuring adherence to electoral protocols.
These turnout figures not only reflect a thriving democratic ethos but also hark back to the impressive voter participation witnessed during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
With over 1.87 lakh polling stations established and 18 lakh personnel deployed across the 102 constituencies, the Election Commission remains steadfast in its commitment to conducting free, fair, and transparent elections.