Major Drug Haul in Mizoram, Drugs Worth Rs 35 Cr Seized in Champhai

In a major haul, 11.397 kg of methamphetamine tablets and 218 grams of heroin worth over Rs 35 crore were seized from Mizoram's Champhai district, reports said.
According to reports, a joint operation was organized by the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police on Wednesday. The reports mentioned that three individuals were apprehended by the security forces while seizing a vehicle.
"Based on specific information, the operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Champhai district police. The entire recovered consignment of Methamphetamine tablets and Heroin No. 4, with the cost estimated at Rs 35.19 crore, has been handed over to Champhai police station for further legal proceedings," the PRO of IGAR (East) said.
The three apprehended persons have been identified as Abu Tahir Mazumdar, Zothanluaii and HT Vanlalzari, officials confirmed.
Meanwhile, a vehicle bearing the registration number AS-10A-5914 was also seized, the PRO of IGAR (East) added.