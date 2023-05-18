Manipur Violence Aftermath: Vehicular Movement To Imphal Restored

Amid the ongoing tensions in the state, supplies to the Imphal Valley were cut off due to roadblocks and consequent fear among transporters. As a consequence, the state of essential supplies in Manipur was dwindling and beginning to reach critical levels.

On May 15, a convoy of 28 vehicles including trucks, fuel tankers, and JCB carrying rice, sugar, pulses and fuel moved under the escort of CRPF and Manipur Police from Noney to Imphal. Prophylactic domination of the area was provided by Assam Rifles to ensure safe passage to the convoy which reached Imphal safely by afternoon," stated Indian Army officials.

In addition, monitoring was also ensured through unmanned aerial vehicles, informed officials.

"Together for Peace in #Manipur" Movement of vehicles on NH 37 commenced from 15 May. The same ensured beefing up of essential supplies, levels of which were gradually dwindling. #IndianArmy and #AssamRifles are committed to safely move through troops on ground & aerial surveillance," Tweeted SpearCorps.IndianArmy.

On May 16 and May 17, as many as 100 vehicles and security forces remained committed to restoring normalcy.

"Approximately 100 vehicles were moved on 16 and 17 May. Security Forces remain committed to restoring normalcy and the commencement of movement of the vehicles on NH 37 is another step towards normalcy in Manipur," informed officials.

Earler on Monday, Assam Rifles rescued 96 people stranded in the state near the India-Myanmar border in an air evacuation operation. All 96 people were rehabilitated at Assam Rifles Camp.

According to latest figures, nearly 71 people lost their lives while more than 230 were injured and close to 1700 houses were burnt down during the violence in Manipur.