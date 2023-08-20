Man Shot Dead by Armed Miscreants in Manipur’s Churachandpur

Amid ethic conflict in Manipur, a tribal man was reportedly gunned down by armed miscreants in Churachandpur district on Sunday.
According to sources, the deceased man has been identified as Lalkhanthang (53). He was shot down by armed miscreants at around 7 am today at Khuga Tampak area of Churachandpur, sources said.
As per reports, Lalkhanthang, who suffered several bullet injuries was a resident of Dorcas Road in the New Lamka area.
Further, a two-wheeler that the man was riding has also been recovered from the spot of the crime.
Meanwhile, the Manipur Police have launched an investigation into the incident. A case has been registered and the body of the deceased has been taken to the Churachandpur district hospital for post-mortem.