Anyone Can Say Anything In Democracy, Says Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said that anything can be said to anyone in Democracy.
This statement was given by the Chief Minister while reacting to the demand of the Kuki MLA’s from the state for “separate chief secretary and DGP” for the hill districts.
It is to be mentioned that ten Kuki MLAs, including seven from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, requesting that "posts equivalent to chief secretary and DGP" be established in five hill districts of the state to ensure "efficient administration" in the wake of the state's three-month ethnic violence.
Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Chandel, Tengnoupal, and Pherzawl are the five districts for which the MLAs raised the demand.
While addressing the media, the Chief Minister said, "In a democracy, everyone is entitled to speak freely.”
It is to be mentioned that the Kuki MLAs demanded an amount of Rs 500 crore from the PM's relief fund for the rehabilitation of people of the community who have lost their homes and livelihood because of the three-month-long ethnic strife in the state.