Manipur: Active Insurgent Killed in Firefight with Assam Rifles

An active insurgent killed in an operation launched by Assam Rifles in the Choto Bekra locality of Jiribam District in Manipur on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

According to a press statement by Lt col Mahendra Rawat, PRO DEFENCE, the Assam Rifles Battalion of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles East received an input of the presence of armed insurgents engaged in extortion activities in General Area village Chotobekra of Jiribam district of Manipur.

On envisaging the threat of life to the locals by these insurgents, Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles East launched a team to apprehend the insurgents. On reaching the general area it was noticed that some armed insurgents were attempting to escape from the area towards Sailkulphai.

On being pursued by the troops of Assam Rifles, one of the insurgent opened fire. The team led by Officer challenged the insurgent to stop fire and surrender, however, the insurgent did not heed the call. In retaliation to unprovoked fire, troops opened fire in self-defense and one insurgent was eliminated.

Meanwhile, security forces recovered one 7.62mm AK rifle along with 26 rounds of ammunition.

It is noteworthy to mention that this active and quick action by Assam Rifles saved the innocent lives of locals which would have been endangered by the insurgents.