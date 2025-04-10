Manipur: Arms & Ammo Recovered In Kakching And Imphal West Dists.

Police said on Thursday (10th April) that they have recovered arms, ammunition and other war-like stores in Kakching and Imphal West districts of Manipur. In addition, the police also stated to have arrested a cadre of the banned militant outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) in Imphal West district.

The recovered arms include two SMG carbines without magazines, one .303 rifle with magazine, one single-barrelled gun, two double-barrelled guns, one modified sniper rifle, one modified 9 mm pistol with magazine, three mortar shells, two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and two grenades. These are accompanied by ammunition, detonators and other items in Kakching district.

Arms, ammunition and other war-like items were recovered from the Yaralpat area opposite a school in Imphal East district, as per the police.

Reportedly, the recovered items have been handed over to Porompat Police Station to initiate legal action. The recoveries from the two districts were made on Wednesday.

Notably, in the violence-torn state two-week period was provided to people for voluntarily surrendering looted and illegally held weapons, which saw the end on March 6. However, reports of recovery of arms and ammunition have been frequent in the state.

The arrested person is a 45-year-old militant cadre, according to the police. He was picked up from Lamsang Bazaar in Imphal West district on Wednesday. Police alleged that he was involved in making monetary demands to government officials in and around the state capital, Imphal.

Since the ethnic violence broke out in May 2023, Manipur has seen a loss of over 260 people. The violence was primarily between the valley-based Meitei and neighbouring hills-based Kuki communities.

President's rule in Manipur was imposed on February 13 after the resignation of the then chief minister N. Biren Singh, on February 9. The state assembly, with a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.