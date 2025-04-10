Assam Rifles Returns Abandoned Vehicles to Owners in Manipur

In a significant humanitarian gesture, the Assam Rifles organized a special event at Sugnu in Manipur’s Kakching district to return six vehicles that had been abandoned during the ethnic unrest of May 2023. The vehicles — including three JCBs, one truck, and two two-wheelers — were formally handed over to their rightful owners after being safeguarded for nearly a year and a half.

According to an official release, the owners were forced to abandon their vehicles amid the violence that escalated in May and June 2023. Demonstrating resilience and empathy, the Assam Rifles not only recovered and preserved the abandoned vehicles but also worked diligently to restore them to working condition.

In January 2024, individuals approached the Assam Rifles seeking information about the whereabouts of their vehicles. Although the vehicles were found in unserviceable condition and the security situation at the time hindered their safe movement, the Assam Rifles launched sustained efforts to identify the legitimate owners, repair the vehicles, and ensure a safe return.

The handover event was attended by senior officials from the Assam Rifles and the Manipur government, as well as around 300 local residents and civil society representatives. The ceremony highlighted the strong synergy between the security forces, the civil administration, and the local community.

This initiative not only showcased the Assam Rifles' commitment to ensuring security but also underlined their role in uplifting lives across the region. “The gesture stands as a testament to the spirit of compassion and brotherhood, reinforcing Assam Rifles as the true ‘Friends of the North East’,” the release stated.

In a related development, the Assam Rifles also facilitated the peaceful celebration of the Kongba Maru Festival in the restive Sagolmang area of Imphal East. The force coordinated with local stakeholders to ensure unhindered movement of devotees, medical support, and basic amenities for the religious event.

The Kongba Maru Festival, celebrated with spiritual devotion, honours a sacred hill and temple of deep cultural significance. This year, more than 600 devotees offered prayers at the temple, with the local population expressing heartfelt gratitude to the Assam Rifles for their unwavering support.

