Manipur: Security Forces Continue Search Ops In Sugnu-Serou After Encounter With Insurgents

"Inputs indicate casualties to insurgents. This is being verified on the ground. During preliminary search, two AK series rifles, one 51mm mortar, two carbines, ammunition, and warlike stores were recovered from the general area," the Indian Army said.

Moreover, additional seven columns (5 of Assam Rifles and 2 of BSF) were re-deployed in the area to strengthen ongoing area domination operations, ambushes and measures to prevent arson, violence in past 48 hours.