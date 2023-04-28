Manipur: Unruly Mob Sets Ablaze CM's Event Venue To Protest Eviction Drive

Tension is high in Manipur's Churachandpur district before Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s visit on Friday.
Reports have surfaced that a group of unruly individuals vandalized the venue of CM Singh's event in protest against an eviction drive being carried out by the state government. The incident occurred in the New Lamka area of the district where the program is scheduled to take place.
The local police immediately responded to the situation and were able to contain the damage caused by the mob. Nearly 100 chairs at the venue were burnt by the protestors, and the newly installed open gym at PT Sports complex was partially burnt. This gym was due to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister during his visit.
The attack occurred in between a shutdown, which was called by the Indigenous Tribe Leaders Forum, who had demanded for a total Churachandpur shutdown from 8 am to 4 pm.
The forum alleges that the state government is not doing enough to clear reserved forested areas of farmers and other tribal settlers. They claim that the government has shown no sign of willingness or sincerity in addressing the plight of the people.
The Chief Minister is also scheduled to attend another function organized by a local at Sadbhavna Mandap. The situation remains tense as the authorities work to ensure the safety of all those involved.