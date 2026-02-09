Manipur BJP Likely to Get New State President as Party Prepares for 2027 Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Manipur is expected to announce a new state president soon, following the formation of a popular government under Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and the recent election of Nitin Nabin as BJP national president.

According to reports, the appointment of a new state unit chief had been delayed due to the prolonged violent crisis that erupted in May 2023. Central leadership reportedly waited for relative peace and the formation of an elected government before initiating changes in the state leadership.

With stability now restored, discussions on replacing incumbent BJP Manipur Pradesh president Adhikarimayum Sharda, who has held the post since June 26, 2021, have gained momentum. The party is said to be keen on selecting a leader capable of consolidating organisational strength and steering the party into the 2027 Assembly elections.

Speculation is rife within party ranks about potential candidates. From the ranks of senior unelected leaders, names such as BJP general secretary L. Deven Singh and former general secretary Samurailatpam Premananda Sharma are reportedly under consideration, owing to their long-standing association with the party. Among elected MLAs, Sapam Ranjan Singh and Th. Basantakumar are also seen as a strong contender.

A highly placed source added that while the formation of the cabinet remains a complex task, even the government formation, central leaders are expected to carry out a cabinet expansion between February 12 and 15, with careful allocation of ministerial berths.

Lobbying for the state president post is already underway, with several leaders actively reaching out to the BJP’s central leadership, the sources said.

The political landscape in Manipur has also been influenced by the Congress, which recently appointed former Chief Minister and current CLP leader Okram Ibobi Singh as the president of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, signalling renewed activity ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

While BJP state unit presidents are usually appointed before the selection of a new national president, Manipur had remained an exception due to the extended crisis. With conditions stabilising, the party is now expected to move forward with the leadership change, aiming to strengthen its position in the state ahead of the crucial elections.