Manipur Violence: Several Houses Set on Fire Amid Kuki–Naga Tensions

Fresh violence erupted in Manipur's Ukhrul district after armed militants allegedly set fire to several houses amid rising tensions triggered by the reported assault of a member of the Tangkhul Naga community, officials said on Monday.

The situation deteriorated on Sunday evening when members of two tribal groups clashed at Litan village, leading to intense stone pelting. In response to the unrest, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders to prevent the violence from spreading further.

Officials said that around midnight, multiple houses belonging to Tangkhul Naga families were torched at Litan Sareikhong, allegedly by Kuki militants. In a retaliatory incident, a few houses belonging to members of the Kuki community were also set on fire in a nearby area .

Tangkhuls constitute the largest Naga tribe in Manipur, while Litan Sareikhong is predominantly a Kuki-inhabited village.

“The extent of damage is still being assessed, and the situation remains tense,” a district official said, adding that security forces are on high alert.

Videos circulating on social media show armed men setting houses and vehicles on fire, while individuals in camouflage uniforms are seen firing weapons into the air. However, authorities said the footage's authenticity could not be independently verified.

To maintain law and order, additional security forces have been deployed in Mahadev, Lambui and Shangkal, along with other routes leading to Litan village. Officials said the deployment aims to curb the movement of suspicious elements and prevent further violence.

Earlier on Sunday evening, security personnel fired tear gas shells to disperse clashing groups at Litan Sareikhong after stone pelting intensified.

According to an order issued by Ukhrul district magistrate Asish Das, authorities apprehended a serious threat to peace and public tranquillity due to escalating tensions between members of the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities. The order imposed restrictions on the movement of people outside their homes from 7 pm on Sunday until further notice, with exemptions granted to government officials and security personnel.

Officials said the violence was sparked after a Tangkhul Naga man was allegedly assaulted by seven to eight individuals at Litan village late Saturday night. The matter was initially resolved through talks between the victim’s family and the chief of Litan Sareikhong, with both sides agreeing to settle the issue through customary practices.

A meeting was scheduled on Sunday to formalise the resolution, but it did not take place. Instead, a group of villagers from nearby Sikibung allegedly attacked the residence of the Litan Sareikhong village chief, officials said.