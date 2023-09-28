BREAKING: Attack On Manipur CM N Biren Singh's Residence

Protersters in the violence-stricken northeastern state of Manipur attacked the residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday, several media reports claimed.
As per preliminary reports, a group of people attempted to storm into the personal residence Chief Minister N Biren Singh at Heingang in the Imphal East district amid a tense atmosphere in the valley areas of Manipur.
However, they were met with retaliatory force by security personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF).
According to a security official, there were around 500-600 people in the crowd that attacked the Manipur CM's residence. RAF personnel were present at the scene and were deploying retaliatory force, said that official.
It may be noted that since Tuesday, the Meitei-dominated valley regions of Manipur have seen tensions flare with widespread protests.
This was after two photographs went viral on social media showing two seemingly Meitei youth - Hijam Linthoingami, aged 17, and Phijam Hemjit, aged 20 years, who were missing since July 6, were killed by militants.
On Wednesday, students protests tried to march towards the chief minister's bungalow and Raj Bhawan.
Security personnel had to resort to heavy tear gas firing in an attempt to disperse them, but representatives of the students were allowed to meet the Governor and Chief Minister N Biren Singh.