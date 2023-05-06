Manipur CM Holds Meeting with COCOMI, Highlights Their Role Amid Violence

Prior to this, the chief minister also chaired an all-party political meeting to discuss the current situation in the state. As per sources, representatives from political parties that took part in the meeting are the Indian National Congress, CPI, JD(U), NPF, Shiv Sena, AITC, BSP, AAP, MPP, AIFB, MNDF, ABHKP and key stakeholders including former CM Shri O Ibobi Singh. During the meeting, it was resolved to appeal for peace in the state, and encourage all citizens to avoid any actions that could lead to further violence or instability. It was further resolved to form a peace committee in every assembly constituency to ensure that peace initiatives are implemented at the grassroots level.

Meanwhile, the All Manipur Christian Organization (AMCO) has reached out to extend their full support in bringing peace in Manipur.

Biren Sigh has informed that the state police and the para military have been given strict instructions to take action against those who create disturbances in the law and order of the state.

Violence in Manipur started on May 3 during a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. According to the Home Ministry and Indian Army, the situation in Manipur has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders.