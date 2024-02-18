Manipur CM Orders Magisterial Inquiry into Churachandpur Violence, Arms Loot

The Manipur government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the violence that took place in Churachandpur and Imphal East districts, reports said on Sunday.
According to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, two separate magisterial inquiries would be initiated to investigate the violence in Churachandpur following the suspension of a constable and the looting of arms from an IRB post at Chingarel in Imphal East district.
While addressing media persons on the issue, Biren Singh stated that the government’s primary responsibility is to safeguard lives and property of people.
He raised concerns about the situation after the Churachandpur SP suspended a constable, emphasizing the importance of upholding discipline.
Further, the chief minister also extended his condolences to the families of those who were killed during the Churachandpur violence.
Singh also denounced the threatening demands made by the Churachandpur district-based Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum towards the district SP and DC.
“Threats to the SP to leave the district within 24 hours and a social media post by a person to kill him will not be tolerated. The government does not take such threats easily. An FIR has been lodged against one Hauzel for his social media post asking to kill the SP,” he added.
Singh questioned the motives behind the violence in Churachandpur, suggesting a hidden agenda, but assured that government records were safe. He condemned the practice of promoting discord through politics and promised to confront anyone trying to lead young people astray.
According to a post on X by Manipur Police, the incident of arms looting at the 5th India Reserve Battalion (IRB) of Manipur Police at Chingarel in the Imphal East district of the state had occurred on Tuesday (February 13) night.
An unruly mob entered the premises and looted stored arms and ammunition, according to Manipur Police. In the aftermath of the incident, the police launched a probe and on Wednesday, February 14, they arrested six individuals in connection with the matter.