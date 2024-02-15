Manipur Police Recover Arms, Ammo Looted By Mob, Arrest 6
Manipur Police on Wednesday arrested six people and seized several arms and a large cache of ammunition from them. The arrests were related to an arms looting case in Chingarel, Imphal East.
According to a post on X by Manipur Police, the incident of arms looting at the 5th India Reserve Battalion (IRB) of Manipur Police at Chingarel in the Imphal East district of the state had taken occurred on Tuesday (February 13) night.
An unruly mob entered the premises and looted stored arms and ammunition, according to Manipur Police. In the aftermath of the incident, the police launched a probe and on Wednesday, February 14, they arrested six individuals in connection with the matter.
Moreover, Manipur Police said that a sizeable cache of arms and ammunition looted by the group was recovered. The recovery consisted of four Insas rifles, an AK Ghaatak assault rifle, two magazines of SLR and 16 small boxes containing 9 mm ammunition rounds suspected to have been looted from 5th IRB.
Meanwhile, the arrested persons were remanded to the custody of Manipur Police by a judicial magistrate, the post further mentioned.
