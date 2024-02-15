Manipur Police Recover Arms, Ammo Looted By Mob, Arrest 6

It read, "In connection with the incident of arms looting case of 5th IRB, Chingarel, Imphal East by unruly mob on the night of 13.02.2024, Manipur Police have arrested 06 (six) persons on 14.02.2024 and they have been remanded into police custody by judicial magistrate. Further, 04 (four) Insas Rifles, 01 (one) AK Ghatak 2, magazines of SLR and 16 small boxes of 9 mm ammunition which are suspected to have been looted from 5th IRB have also been recovered by Manipur Police."