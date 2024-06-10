North East

Manipur CM’s Convoy Attacked By Unidentified Miscreants

One security personnel was injured in the firing, identified as Moirangthem Ozes.
Manipur CM’s Convoy Attacked By Unidentified Miscreants
Manipur CM’s Convoy Attacked By Unidentified Miscreants
Pratidin Time

The convoy of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh reportedly came under attack by unidentified miscreants in Kangpokpi district on Monday.

According to reports, the security team of Manipur Police was travelling towards Jiribam district when they were ambushed by armed miscreants who opened fired at them. Multiple gunshots were fired, prompting retaliatory action by the security forces.

One security personnel was injured in the firing, identified as Moirangthem Ozes. He was rushed to a hospital soon after.

Meanwhile, CM Biren Singh, who is yet to reach Imphal from Delhi, was planning to visit Jiribam to take stock of the situation in the district.

More details awaited.

Manipur CM’s Convoy Attacked By Unidentified Miscreants
Tribal Retaliation Sparks Tensions in Manipur: Houses Burned Amid Allegations of Aggression
Manipur
Manipur CM
Manipur Police
Attack On Police
CM N Biren Singh

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
north-east>>north-east/manipur-cms-convoy-attacked-by-unidentified-miscreants
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com