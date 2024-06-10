Manipur CM’s Convoy Attacked By Unidentified Miscreants

The convoy of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh reportedly came under attack by unidentified miscreants in Kangpokpi district on Monday.
According to reports, the security team of Manipur Police was travelling towards Jiribam district when they were ambushed by armed miscreants who opened fired at them. Multiple gunshots were fired, prompting retaliatory action by the security forces.
One security personnel was injured in the firing, identified as Moirangthem Ozes. He was rushed to a hospital soon after.
Meanwhile, CM Biren Singh, who is yet to reach Imphal from Delhi, was planning to visit Jiribam to take stock of the situation in the district.