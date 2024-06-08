Tribal Retaliation Sparks Tensions in Manipur: Houses Burned Amid Allegations of Aggression

Warning to Law Enforcement

In a further development, ITAC has issued a stern warning directed at Manipur police forces and commandos, advising them against conducting operations within ITAC-controlled territories. The consequences of disregarding this directive are made clear: any such actions will be met with retaliatory measures as deemed appropriate by ITAC. The committee explicitly states that it will not accept liability for any incidents arising from non-compliance with this warning.

As tensions continue to mount in Jiribam, authorities are faced with the urgent task of quelling violence and restoring calm to the region.