Manipur: Fake Videos of Attack on Assam Rifles Circulated Despite Internet Ban!

Amid ban on the internet services in violence-hit Manipur, certain fake videos on the security situation in Manipur including a video of an attack on Assam Rifles post is being circulated, thus, the Indian Army Spear Corps have alerted the citizens to rely on content through official and verified sources only.
This comes after the state government of Manipur had ordered ‘Shoot at Sight’ in extreme cases whereby all forms of persuasion, warning, reasonable force, etc had been exhausted under the provisions of law under CrPC, 1973 and the situation could not be controlled.
Taking to twitter, the Indian Army Spear Corps said, “Fake Videos on security situation in Manipur including a video of attack on Assam Rifles post is being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. Indian Army requests all to rely on content through official & verified sources only.”
Earlier, the mobile internet services in the entire state were suspended for five days with immediate effect, while broadband services remained operational.
An order issued by Commissioner (Home) H Gyan Prakash earlier mentioned, “To thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements and to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life or danger to public and private property, it had become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in public interest by stopping the spread of misinformation and false rumours through various social platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter on phone.”
It further said, “The order is being passed ex-parte in view of the emergent situation and shall be in force for the next five days with immediate effect.”
It is also pertinent to mention that curfew has been imposed in eight districts of Manipur over the violence that broke out during a tribal agitation on Wednesday.