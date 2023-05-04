Manipur: Fake Videos of Attack on Assam Rifles Circulated Despite Internet Ban!

An order issued by Commissioner (Home) H Gyan Prakash earlier mentioned, “To thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements and to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life or danger to public and private property, it had become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in public interest by stopping the spread of misinformation and false rumours through various social platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter on phone.”