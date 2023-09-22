Manipur Govt Files Status Report in SC on Recovery of Arms, Ammunition in State

The Manipur government filed a status report before the Supreme Court on the issue of recovery of arms and ammunition “from all sources” in the violence-hit state, reports said on Friday.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that the report has been filed on the issue and it is for the judges only. He informed the bench about another short affidavit in the matter.
The bench agreed to accept the report confidentially as the issue regarding the weapons was “extremely sensitive”.
CJI Chandrachud said, “Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the issue, the status report (on recovery of arms) shall be made available only to this court.”
The top court had on September 6 asked the Manipur government and the law enforcement agencies to file a status report on the recovery of arms from "all sources" in the ethnic violence-hit state.
According to reports that emerged earlier this month, a total of 128 nakas or checkpoints have been put in place in different districts of the northeastern state, both in the hill and the valley regions. Manipur Police detained over 800 people in connection with violations of various laws in different districts of the state, sources said.