Manipur Govt Imposes Ban on Import of Pigs from Other States, Myanmar

The Manipur government has imposed a ban on the import of pig from outside the state and neighbouring country, Myanmar with immediate effect. This comes as a precautionary measure amid the spread of African swine flu in the state.
An official statement from the deputy commissioner stated, “In view of the outbreak of the infection suspected to be the "African Swine Fever" and high mortality of pigs in the neighbouring states, the Government of Manipur imposes a "Ban on Import of Pigs" from outside the state and neighbouring country, Myanmar with immediate effect. No live pigs or pork will be allowed to be brought into the state.”
“The notification is issued in pursuance of the directive of Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Department of Agriculture Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India vide D.O No.K-11025/26/2019-LH dated 26/4/2023 read with the notification issued by Manipur secretariat: Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department vide no.15/2/2020 dated 30th April 2020,” the notification added.
The African swine fever-a highly contagious disease was first reported in Manipur in December 2020 after samples collected from two locations tested positive for the disease at a laboratory in outside the state.
In March, the Assam government had imposed a ban on the entry of poultry and pigs to the state through the Western border of the state. In April, the Tripura government imposed a ban on the import of pig from outside the state after sporadic incidents of African Swine Flu in different parts of the country.