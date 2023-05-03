Manipur Govt Imposes Ban on Import of Pigs from Other States, Myanmar

The African swine fever-a highly contagious disease was first reported in Manipur in December 2020 after samples collected from two locations tested positive for the disease at a laboratory in outside the state.

In March, the Assam government had imposed a ban on the entry of poultry and pigs to the state through the Western border of the state. In April, the Tripura government imposed a ban on the import of pig from outside the state after sporadic incidents of African Swine Flu in different parts of the country.