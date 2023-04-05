Tripura Govt Bans Import of Pigs Amid Rising Swine Flu Cases

The Tripura government has imposed a ban on the import of pig from outside the state as a precautionary measure amid the spread of swine flu.

Tripura’s Animal Resource Development Department (ARDD) Minister Sudangshu Das stated this while addressing media persons on Wednesday.

Das said that keeping in view the sporadic incidents of African Swine Flu in different parts of the country during the past one week, the state government has totally banned the import of pigs and piglets from outside the state as precautionary measures.

“No pig from other states is allowed in Tripura without inspection by the department. Besides, an Act will be implemented to take stern action against those found purchasing pigs from outside the state,” said Sudhangshu Das.

“An act would also be enacted on the ban so that if anyone found illegally importing pig into Tripura, the department can take severe action,” Das added.

Earlier in March, the Assam government had imposed a ban on the entry of poultry and pigs to the state through the Western border of the state. The move comes amid the spread of Avian Influenza and African Swine Fever in Bihar and Jharkhand.

This decision is expected to prevent the escalation of the disease to Assam and other North Eastern states. The veterinary department had also issued advisories to all the concerned authorities for active and targeted surveillance. Department officials were also directed to take measures to prevent the price rise of pork and chicken meat as transportation of pigs and poultry to Assam has been banned.