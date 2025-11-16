Manipur Police Arrest Two Kamrup Drug Suppliers with 18.2 kg Opium

In a major drug bust, Manipur police arrested two individuals from Kamrup district, Assam, while they were transporting a large quantity of opium to the state.

The operation was carried out at Maram, under the jurisdiction of Maram Police Station, Manipur,during a routine vehicle check.

Authorities recovered 18.2 kilograms of opium from the vehicle. The arrested men have been identified as Raju Ali and Ainul Haque.

Police also seized a four-wheeler vehicle, two mobile phones, and cash from the suspects.

The arrests come amid heightened vigilance along drug trafficking routes between Manipur and Assam.

Police have registered a case at Maram Police Station and have launched a detailed investigation to trace the drug supply network and other individuals involved.

Officials emphasized that such operations are part of ongoing efforts to curb the illegal drug trade in the region.

