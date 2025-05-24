CRPF Seizes 14 Kg Opium in Kohima; Accused Nabbed After Chase

In a narcotics crackdown, the 78 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Sechu Zubza Police Station officers recovered 14.312 kilograms of suspected opium in Sechu Zubza town, Kohima.

The contraband was found hidden inside a Tata Winger (registration number MN-06B-1350) that was travelling from Senapati in Manipur to Dimapur. During a routine check, passengers were asked to disembark and open their luggage. One of the passengers, identified as Dharam Singh from Ludhiana, Punjab, requested permission to relieve himself. Seizing the opportunity, he attempted to escape towards the nearby hills but was quickly chased down and apprehended by CRPF personnel after a 500-meter pursuit.

After being brought back, Dharam Singh was instructed to open his black Safari trolley and an olive-green bag. The search led to the discovery of two packets of suspected opium wrapped in black polythene, two 'Khaini' containers filled with the same substance, one smaller packet containing suspected opium, and cash amounting to ₹56,500.

The entire recovery operation, including the weighing of the suspected substance, was carried out in the presence of a magistrate from Sechu Zubza. The total weight of the seized material was officially recorded as 14.312 kilograms. Dharam Singh, along with the confiscated items, has been handed over to the Police Station Zubza for further legal proceedings under the applicable narcotics laws.

