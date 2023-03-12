Manipur Police Arrests 2 Myanmar Nationals with Fake Aadhaar Cards

The Manipur Police arrested two Myanmar nationals from Imphal West district for allegedly possessing fake Aadhaar cards.

The Myanmar nationals, who were reportedly a couple, were arrested after a search operation based on an intelligence report at Phayeng Kharang Khunou village in Imphal West for illegally staying in India with fake documents.

As per sources, a Manipuri youth identified as Angom Chinglen who provided shelter to the foreign nationals also have been apprehended.

The Myanmarese couple has been identified as Limdai Merr alias Solomon Merr alias Thongkhosei Hangsong, (33), of Layshi township, Naga self-administered zone, Sagaing region (Myanmar) and his wife Veikhohat Hatnu, 29.

Two aadhaar cards in the name of Merr and Hatnu and two mobile handsets were recovered from their possession.

Angom Chinglen was also arrested on the charge of providing shelter to foreign nationals who entered Indian territory without authorized documents, the minister disclosed.

All the arrested persons were remanded into police custody till March 14, the minister said.