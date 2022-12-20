North East

Manipur Police Defuse Powerful Bomb Found Near Warehouse in Imphal

The bomb was planted near a warehouse owned by Ram Nath Sahu, a businessman.
A powerful bomb was found planted near a warehouse at Telipati in Manipur’s capital Imphal on Tuesday morning.

Bomb squad of the Manipur Police recovered the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and later it was diffused at a safe place, Superintendent of Police, Imphal East District M Pradip said.

The place is located under the Porompat Police Station in Imphal east district. 

According to the police, the powerful bomb weighed around 5 kgs and it could have claimed several lives.

The bomb was discovered by the morning strollers at around 7.30 am. Before picking up the bomb, the area was cordoned off by the police to prevent any unwanted causalities.

A case has been registered and police has started an investigation.

Meanwhile, security measures in the area also have been reviewed post the incident.

