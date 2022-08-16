Bihar Cabinet Expansion: 31 Sworn-In As Ministers

A total of 31 ministers took oath in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Bihar cabinet on Tuesday.

Governor Phagu Chauhan administered the oaths of the new cabinet ministers.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) got the biggest chunk of seats in the cabinet with 16 ministerial berths while Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) was given 11 ministerial berths.

The 16 ministers from RJD includes, Tejashwi Yadav's brother Tej Pratap Yadav, Alok Mehta, Surendra Prasad Yadav and Ramanand Yadav, Kumar Sarvajeet, Lalit Yadav, Samir Kumar Mahaseth, Chandrashekhar, Jitendra Kumar Rai, Anita Devi and Sudhakar Singh, Israel Mansuri, Surendra Ram, Kartikeya Singh, Shahnawaz Alam and Shamim Ahmed.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar retained ministers from his party which includes, Mohd Zama Khan, Jayant Raj, Sheela Kumari, Sunil Kumar, Sanjay Jha, Madan Sahni, Shravan Kumar, Ashok Choudhary, Leshi Singh, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Yadav.

Moreover, two Congress legislators, Afaque Alam and Murari Lal Gautam, one from Jitin Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha, Santosh Suman and Sumit Kumar Singh, Independent MLA took oath as the cabinet ministers.

The list Bihar cabinet ministers’ portfolio was also released and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar keeps General Administration Department, Home Department, Cabinet Secretariat Department, Vigilance Department while Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav keeps Health Department, Road Construction Department, Urban Development and Housing Department, Rural Works Department including others.