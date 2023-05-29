Manipur: Rescue Ops Underway as Fresh Violence Erupts in Kakching

In a major evacuation drive organized by the Army and Assam Rifles in violence-hit Manipur, in coordination with the police, State Administration and Civil Society Organisations, nearly 2,000 Meitei villagers were evacuated from Serou to Pangaltabi relief camp in defense and private vehicles under the protection of Assam Rifles.
While aerial surveillance cover was given by UAVs, Mine Protected Vehicles and Area Domination Patrols were put in place on ground to ensure safe evacuation. Service doctors provided medical aid to those in need. On the other hand, 328 Kuki villagers were safely evacuated to Sajik Tampak from Sugnu.
It may be mentioned that Sugnu and Serou villages of Kakching district witnessed destruction of men and materials in the violent clashes that erupted on May 28.
Villagers of both the indigenous communities of the state were stranded in pockets under the protection of security forces.
Indian Army and Assam Rifles remain committed to undertake people-friendly operations and ensure safety of all citizens. The security forces have requested all citizens of Manipur to shun violence for a peaceful Manipur.
On May 28, responding to specific intelligence about armed miscreants venturing out for buring of houses in Sanasabi, Gwaltabi and Shabunkhol Khunao in YKPI Bowl in the hilly region of Imphal East District of Manipur, Army mobilised columns to establish multiple Mobile Vehicle Check Posts (MVCP) and undertake search operations in the area. While operating in the area, the Army columns were fired upon from automatic weapons by miscreants who were trying to burn the houses.