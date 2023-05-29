Manipur: Rescue Ops Underway as Fresh Violence Erupts in Kakching

On May 28, responding to specific intelligence about armed miscreants venturing out for buring of houses in Sanasabi, Gwaltabi and Shabunkhol Khunao in YKPI Bowl in the hilly region of Imphal East District of Manipur, Army mobilised columns to establish multiple Mobile Vehicle Check Posts (MVCP) and undertake search operations in the area. While operating in the area, the Army columns were fired upon from automatic weapons by miscreants who were trying to burn the houses.