Manipur shutdown Internet in Ukhrul for Five Days to Curb Misinformation

A fresh bout of inter-tribal violence in Manipur’s Ukhrul district has prompted a sweeping security crackdown, with authorities imposing a total curfew and suspending internet services for five days following large-scale arson that forced residents to flee their homes overnight.

The violence escalated late on Monday night, when armed groups allegedly set fire to at least 21 houses in the Litan Sareikhong area. Officials said the clashes involved members of the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki-Zo communities, reigniting tensions in the region.

To prevent the spread of misinformation and inflammatory content, the Manipur Home Department ordered the suspension of all internet and data services across Ukhrul district. The shutdown, which includes mobile data, broadband, VPN and VSAT services, came into effect at 11:30 am on February 10 and will remain in force for five days.

In parallel, curfew restrictions were imposed in sensitive areas, while Army and Assam Rifles units were deployed to strengthen area domination, conduct search operations and prevent further escalation. Additional security forces have also been stationed along key routes, including the Imphal Ukhrul highway.