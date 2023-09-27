Manipur Students’ Murder: CBI Team to Arrive in Imphal Today to Investigate Case

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) led by Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar will reach Imphal in violence-hit Manipur on Wednesday to investigate the "kidnapping and killing" of two students.
According to sources, a specialized CBI team along with Bhatnagar will reach the state later today in a special flight. Joint Director Ghanshyam Upadhyay who is camping in Imphal will also join the team, sources further said.
The CBI team will reportedly comprise officers who have expertise in special crime, crime scene recreation, interrogation and technical surveillance.
Earlier on Tuesday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh informed about the CBI team’s visit to the state and also assured people that both the state and central governments are closely working together to nab the perpetrators in the henious crime.
“To further expedite this crucial investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director, along with a specialized team, will be arriving in Imphal tomorrow morning in a special flight. Their presence underscores the commitment of our authorities to swiftly resolve this matter. I have been constantly in touch with Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice,” he posted on platform X.
It may be mentioned that, just a few days after mobile internet services were restored in Manipur, disturbing images of the bodies of two Meitei students who went missing near Bishnupur in the month of July, surfaced on social media platforms on Monday.
On Tuesday, the Manipur government confirmed that the two missing students, namely Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17) were murdered.