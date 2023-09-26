Viral Photos Show 2 Missing Manipur Students Murdered; CBI to Probe Incident

The Manipur government has handed over the murder case of two Meitei students to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), reports said on Tuesday.
Issuing a statement in regard to this, the Manipur government confirmed that the two missing students have been murdered, sources said. The two victims have been identified as Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17).
Reports stated that a search operation had been initiated by the security forces to nab the perpetrators.
It may be mentioned that, days after mobile internet services were restored in the violence-hit state, disturbing images of the bodies of two Meitei students who went missing near Bishnupur in the month of July, surfaced on social media platforms.
The two friends were suspected to have been abducted by “Kuki armed miscreants,” according to a status report submitted by the state government in the Supreme Court in August.
“In response to this distressing situation, the government assures the public that a swift and decisive action will be taken against all those involved in the kidnapping and killing of Phijam Hemjit and Hijam Linthoingambi. The government is committed to ensure justice and will impose severe punishment on any perpetrators found responsible for this heinous crime,” an official statement said.