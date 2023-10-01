NIA Arrests Suspect from Manipur in Transnational Conspiracy Case

“Investigation of RC 24/2023/NIA/DLI by NIA revealed that , Myanmar and Bangladesh based militant groups have entered into a conspiracy with a section of militant leaders in India to indulge in incidents of violence with an intention to drive a wedge between different ethnic groups and to wage war against the Government of India. And for this purpose, the aforementioned leadership have been providing funds to procure arms, ammunition and other types of terrorist hardware which are being sourced both, from across the border, as well as from other terrorist outfits active in North Eastern States of India to stoke the current ethnic strife in Manipur,” it added.