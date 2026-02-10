Three Militants Arrested In Connection With Manipur Bomb Blast

Security forces in Manipur have arrested three militants belonging to the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba) in connection with a bomb explosion that rocked the Lilong Chajing area of Imphal West district earlier this week, as per reports. The police said on Tuesday.

According to Reports, police stated the arrests were made following an investigation into the explosion that occurred three days ago. The accused were apprehended from different locations across Imphal West and Imphal East districts over the past two days.

“Following the investigation into the bomb explosion case at Lilong Chajing, three active cadres of the banned KCP (Apunba) were arrested from various parts of Imphal West and Imphal East districts,” the statement said.

During the operation, security personnel recovered a pistol along with ammunition from the militants’ possession. Police said.

Manipur has remained on edge as security forces continue intensified search and combing operations across the state amid ongoing unrest. The crackdown began in May 2023 after ethnic violence erupted between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, plunging large parts of the state into prolonged instability.

Since the outbreak of violence, more than 260 people have been killed, while thousands have been displaced from their homes, underscoring the scale of the humanitarian and security crisis gripping the region.