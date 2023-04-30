Manipur: Violence-Hit Churachandpur Limps Back to Normalcy

Life is returning back to normalcy after a total shutdown was imposed in Manipur’s Churachandpur district as a result of vandalism and arson on Thursday night.
Additional security forces sent from other parts of the state were withdrawn on the previous evening. Shops and markets have been opened on Sunday morning while vehicles run on the roads in Churachandpur town where the maximum protests and violence took place.
Local people were also seen helping the authorities clear the roads which were full of stones, tree trunks and other barricades put up to restrict the movement of traffic during the agitation. People were also seen going to churches as there were no signs of protests on the streets.
It may be mentioned that late on Thursday night, a group of unruly mob vandalized the venue of Chief Minister N Biren Singh's event in the New Lamka area of Churachandpur to protest against an eviction drive being carried out by the state government. The local police immediately responded to the situation and were able to contain the damage caused by the mob. Nearly 100 chairs at the venue were burnt by the protestors, and the newly installed open gym at PT Sports Complex was partially burnt. This gym was due to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister during his visit.
Meanwhile, the administration on Friday issued prohibitory orders under section 144 and also directed for immediate suspension of internet services across Churachandpur district prohibiting the assembly of five or more persons and the carrying of weapons in the entire district. Night curfew was also imposed in the district from 5 pm to 5 am from Saturday until further orders, according to official notification.