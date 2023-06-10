Manipur Violence: Members of Judicial Inquiry Committee Visits 2 Relief Camps
Members of the three-member Commission of Inquiry which was constituted to probe incidents that led to the violence in Manipur visited two relief camps and interacted with residents from both communities on Saturday.
The two relief camps that the members of the committee visited are 143 Battalion CRPF in Lamphel and Residential School, Lamboikhongnangkhong in Imphal West.
The members also interacted with the residents from both the communities and gave a patient hearing to the camp residents about the hardships faced in the ethnic violence. They also assured the people that all their grievances will be heard.
The members of the committee have requested all concerned to submit a written affidavit to the Committee when called for. They also appealed the public to cooperate in the inquiry and stay calm and help in restoring peace in the state.
The Central Government on June 4 constituted a three-member Commission of Inquiry to probe the causes that led to the eruption of violence in Manipur on May 3.
The three-member Commission of Inquiry consists of former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, Justice Ajai Lamba as the Chairperson, Former IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and former IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar as members of the commission.
The commission, whose headquarters is in Manipur’s capital Imphal, has been asked to submit its report to the Central Government within six months from the date of its first sitting.