Manipur Violence: Members of Judicial Inquiry Committee Visits 2 Relief Camps

The three-member Commission of Inquiry consists of former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, Justice Ajai Lamba as the Chairperson, Former IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and former IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar as members of the commission.

The commission, whose headquarters is in Manipur’s capital Imphal, has been asked to submit its report to the Central Government within six months from the date of its first sitting.