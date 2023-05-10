Manipur Violence: Mizoram MP Urges PM Modi to Form Joint Parliamentary Team

Violence in Manipur erupted on May 3 after tribals organized a demonstration in the ten hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The clashes displaced around 23,000 people and resulted in the deaths of several people.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh appealed to the people of the state to bring peace and calm following ethnic violence that claimed around 60 lives, left 231 people injured, and saw around 1700 houses burnt down.

Meanwhile, the Assam Police has released two helpline numbers for the people of the state stuck in violence-hit Manipur. The helpline numbers released by Assam Police are 1079 and 1070.