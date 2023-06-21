Three Injured in Car Bomb Blast in Manipur

At least three civilians were injured after a car exploded this evening in Manipur where ethnic violence has been raging for nearly two months now.
Following the incident, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called an all-party meeting in New Delhi this Saturday to discuss the situation in the violence-hit northeastern state.
In the latest explosion incident which was reported at around 7:30 pm, the bomb was planted in an SUV in Bishnupur's Kwakta, one of the worst violence-hit regions in the state.
In a report filed by NDTV, the improvised explosive device (IED) was placed in the vehicle late Wednesday evening. Additional security forces have been deployed.
Of the three civilians injured in the blast, one of them was reported to be critical. All of them were evacuated to Bishnupur District Hospital.
Meanwhile, the combined security forces today dismantled a bunker reportedly used by the insurgents in Imphal West district, officials said.
Intermittent firings between the rival outfits have been reported from two places in Manipur's Imphal East and Imphal West districts today, but there was no death or injury, the NDTV report added.
Notably, combing operations by various security forces are on in different parts of the state.
Further, internet ban has been extended till Sunday in Manipur, where violence erupted on May 3 after a Tribal Solidarity March was organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for the Scheduled Tribe status.
Earlier, today, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi issued an appeal for peace in violence-hit Manipur and said the unprecedented violence that has devastated the lives of people of the state has left a deep wound on the nation's conscience.
In a video message shared by the Congress on social media, she expressed sadness that people were forced to flee the only place they called home and leave behind all that they had built over their lifetime.
"It is heartbreaking to witness our brothers and sisters who have coexisted peacefully turn against each other," she said in her message.
Gandhi said the history of Manipur stands testament to its ability to embrace people of all ethnicities, religions and backgrounds, and the myriad possibilities of a diverse society.
"It takes tremendous trust and goodwill to nurture the spirit of brotherhood, and a single misstep to fan the flames of hate and divisiveness," she said.
"Today, we are at vital crossroads. Our choice to embark on the path of healing will shape the kind of future that our children will inherit. I appeal to the people of Manipur, especially my brave sisters, to lead the way in bringing peace and harmony to this beautiful land," Gandhi added.
The former Congress chief said that as a mother, she understands their pain and appealed to their good conscience to lead the way.