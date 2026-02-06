Manipur: Shutdown Imposed After Violence Over Dy CM Appointments

A night of intense unrest unfolded in Manipur on Thursday, as protests against the swearing-in of the state’s new Deputy Chief Ministers, Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho, escalated into nearly nine hours of violent clashes. The disturbances, which began around 6 pm on Thursday, continued until approximately 3 am on Friday, leaving authorities struggling to restore order.

According to police and administration officials, the trouble started in the Tuibong Main Market area, where a large group of young protesters attempted to push back security personnel stationed in the vicinity. Tension quickly rose near the Tuibong Forest Gate, with demonstrators reportedly pelting stones at the security forces, prompting an initial withdrawal by the personnel.

A security force later regrouped and resorted to teargas to disperse the crowd. Despite this, the protesters repeatedly reassembled, launching fresh attacks that prolonged the standoff well into the night. Intermittent teargas shelling continued, and around 11 pm, officers also carried out a lathi charge to push back the mob. Yet, the crowd continued to regroup and demonstrate aggressive resistance, highlighting the volatility of the situation.

Officials attributed the unrest to widespread anger among local youths over the anticipated induction of three Kuki-Zomi MLAs into the state government. While Nemcha Kipgen has already taken oath as Deputy Chief Minister, LM Khaute and Ngursanglur are expected to be sworn in shortly, a development that reportedly intensified the protesters' resentment.

Assam Rifles officials, including the Commander of the 27 Sectors, were deployed to calm the situation, but initial attempts yielded little success. Eventually, security forces temporarily retreated but maintained positions, while the protesters pressed forward.