United Christian Forum of NEI Anguished by Ongoing Unrest in Manipur

In light of the recent events of large-scale violence, arson, demolition of property, and loss of life including desecration of religious places in Manipur, the United Christian Forum of North East India (NEI) would like to express its deep pain and concern by these acts of unrest.
In a press statement, the Christian forum said, “We urge all parties involved to exercise restraint and work towards a peaceful resolution to the situation.”
“As a Christian organization, we believe in the value of human life and the importance of respecting the dignity of every individual. We call on all members of society to refrain from engaging in violent acts and to instead engage in peaceful dialogue to address their concerns,” it added in the statement.
Meanwhile, the forum extended condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this unrest and call on the authorities to take appropriate measures to bring the perpetrators to justice.
The United Christian Forum also calls on the government to take steps to address the underlying issues that have contributed to this situation and to work towards a lasting solution.
“As a forum representing the Christian community in the North Eastern Region of India, we stand in solidarity with all those affected by this unrest and pray for peace and reconciliation in the region,” added the United Christian Forum further.