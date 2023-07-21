Manipur Viral Video: All 4 Accused Sent to 11-Day Police Custody

According to the Manipur police, the video was shot on May 4 in Kangpokpi district in B Phainom village where both women were allegedly gang-raped after the entire village was burnt down. A case of abduction, gang rape and murder was registered on the matter at Nongpok Sekmai Police station against unidentified miscreants.

It may be mentioned that the Manipur Police is conducting raids and making extensive efforts to arrest the remaining culprits as soon as possible, the state police force mentioned. Search operations and checkposts have been set up for checking by the Manipur Police and central forces. A total of 129 naka checkpoints have been installed in different districts of Manipur in connection with the violations and 657 people have been detained.