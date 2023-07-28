Manipur Viral Video Case: NCW to Submit Report to Govt Within Next 1-2 Days

The National Commission for Women (NCW) will submit its report on the Manipur viral video incident to the government within the next one or two days.
NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma confirmed this while speaking to media persons on Friday.
Sharma said, “I visited Manipur and met all the people concerned in the incident. I met both the victims and the women organizations working for both the communities of the victims. I will prepare its report and will submit it to the government within the next one or two days.”
Notably, the NCW chairperson visited violence-hit Manipur earlier this week to meet the victims of the heinous incident where two women were paraded naked and allegedly gang-raped, a video of which went viral on the internet.
As per reports, Rekha Sharma visited the victims two of the three victims in Churachandpur on July 25.
On the other hand, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), reports emerged on Thursday.
According to reports, MHA is in constant touch with both Meiti and Kuki communities and talks are in an advanced stage to restore normalcy in the violence-hit northeastern state.
It may be mentioned that so far Manipur Police have arrested seven accused in connection with the horrific incident that took place on May 4 but the video surfaced on the social media platforms on July 19.