1 Labourer Killed, 2 Injured in Firing Incident in Manipur's Naoremthong

One labourer has been killed and two others were injured in a firing incident that occured in Manipur's Imphal West district, sources informed on Sunday.
According to information, the incident occurred at around 8 pm on Saturday after unidentified assailants opened fire on the labourers outside their rented residence in the Naoremthong locality's Uripok.
The deceased labourer has been identified as Shree Ram Hangsada (41) from Jharkhand. Reportedly, all three labourers were rushed to the hospital, where Hangsada was declared dead upon arrival and the other two are undergoing treatment, they said.
The motive behind the shooting however appears to be extortion demand.
The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the shooting.