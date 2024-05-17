Manipur: 5 KCP Cadres Arrested in Two Separate Operations

The Manipur Police apprehended one active member of the banned KCP (Taibanganba) organization from Imphal West identified as Laishram Ronen Singh (48) on Thursday.
He was involved in extorting money from shops in Paona and Thangal Bazar. The police recovered a .32 pistol with two magazines, four live rounds of ammunition, two mobile phones, a grey side bag, Rs. 2,500 in cash, and a four-wheeler vehicle from his possession.
On the same day, security forces arrested four active cadres of the KCP (People War Group) in Thoubal District.
The arrested individuals were identified as Sinam Bijen alias Mangang Meetei (38), Angom Ingo alias Apa Singh (53), Warepam Jayenta Singh (36), and Oinam Naocha alias Max Singh (24).
The security officials seized a significant cache of incriminating evidence during the operation including two 9mm country-made pistols with magazines, 39 live rounds of ammunition, five demand letters, five mobile handsets, and a four-wheeler vehicle.