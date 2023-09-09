1.70 Lakh Kg Smuggled Burmese Areca Nuts Seized in Manipur, 4 Apprehended

With unrest continues raging in Manipur, news of a major seizure of Burmese Supari at the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur surfaced on Saturday.
According to reports, the Assam Rifles during an operation intercepted four trucks at the International border seized around 1.70 lakh kg Burmese areca nuts concealed in 1700 sacks.
The net value of the seized Burmese areca nuts is expected to be around Rs 20 crores.
The Assam Rifles also apprehended four smugglers in connection to the case.
It is assumed that the seized Burmese areca nuts were stocked up for transportation from Myanmar via Manipur to other states of India.