20 Students from Manipur Meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan

In a momentous occasion, twenty students from the villages of Andro, Yairipok, Yambem, and Angtha in Manipur had the distinct honour of meeting the President of India Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan on November 4, 2024.
During this memorable interaction, the students presented a memento to the President and shared their dreams and aspirations, expressing how her life journey inspires them.
The tour, organized by the Spear Corps of the Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavna, is a ten-day initiative designed to promote national integration and empower young minds.
Following their visit to the national capital, the students will explore significant historical sites in Agra and Lucknow, deepening their understanding of India’s diverse culture.
This initiative aims to expose students to the rich cultural heritage of the country, fostering a sense of unity and pride. The students are scheduled to return to Imphal on November 12, 2024.