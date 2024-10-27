3 Militants Arrested in Manipur, Huge Cache of Weapons Seized

Security forces in Manipur apprehended three militants belonging to banned insurgent groups and seized a significant cache of weapons during recent operations in the state.
In Tengnoupal district, two members of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were apprehended by on October 26 (Saturday) near border pillar number 87. The cadres, identified as Ningombam Priyo Singh (21) and Saikhom Devjit Singh (21), were handed over to the Pallel Police Station for further investigation.
On October 25 (Friday), security forces detained another militant from the outlawed Prepak (Pro) faction near the India-Myanmar border in Yanghoubung village. The militant, identified as Robert Lalhahdam, was found in possession of an INSAS Excalibur Rifle and taken into custody, sources said.
In a parallel operation, security personnel recovered a considerable arsenal in the foothills of Thangjing Ridge in Churachandpur district, including five rifles, a country-made mortar, four detonators, and two grenades.
A separate search in Thoubal district's Tentha Tuwaband area led to the discovery of six additional firearms and ammunition, the official added.