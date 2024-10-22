Indian Army and Police Recover Multiple Weapons in Manipur

In a series of coordinated efforts, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and other security forces have been conducting intelligence-based joint operations across both the hill and valley regions of Manipur. This close collaboration has led to the recovery of 12 weapons, ammunition, and other war-like stores over the past week.
On October 15, 2024, the Indian Army and Manipur Police executed a search and recovery operation in the Leirongthel Pitra area, located on the fringes of Thoubal district. During this operation, they recovered an AK-56 rifle, an SLR, a Carbine Machine Gun, a single-barrel rifle, a pistol, grenades, ammunition, and various war-like supplies.
The following day, on October 16, the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police carried out another intelligence-driven operation near Cannan Veng village in Churachandpur District. This operation resulted in the recovery of a .303 rifle, five single-barrel rifles, a 9mm pistol, ammunition, and additional war-like stores. All recovered items were handed over to the Manipur Police.
These recent joint operations highlight the effective synergy among the security forces in their mission to restore peace in the region. The successful recovery of arms and ammunition demonstrates their unwavering commitment to ensuring stability in Manipur.