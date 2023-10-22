3 Myanmar Nationals Apprehended in Manipur, Several Items Seized

The Manipur Police on Sunday apprehended three Myanmarese nationals about they were caught while stealing valuable items from the houses that were burnt down during the recent violence, reports said.
The Special Commando of Manipur Police apprehended the three persons while conducting a foot patrolling in and around Moreh town at around 9 am today.
On verification, the accused Myanmar nationals identified themselves as Khamkhenthang Guite (25), Aung Mae (30) and Aung Aung (25).
The trio is suspected of stealing furniture items/electric generators from the houses which were burnt down during the recent clashes. The recovered items were handed over to the Moreh Police Station for thorough verification.
Taking to platform X, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh wrote, “This happened when some particular organizations were objecting and protesting against the deployment of state police and commandos at Moreh town. It is apparent that these organizations do not want the presence of state forces in Moreh so that many of these Myanmarese can be brought into the country. The state government cannot keep silent on such an alarming issue of illegal migration.”