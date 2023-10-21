Manipur Violence: Curfew Timings Relaxed Till 10 pm Imphal Districts

As situation in violence-hit Manipur gradually returns back to normalcy, the state government on Friday extended relaxation of curfew timings in all areas in Imphal East and Imphal West districts from 5am to 10pm for Saturday (October 21) against the usual timing of 7pm.
The order issued by the respective district magistrates stated that curfew was relaxed “due to the improvement of law and order situation.”
“There is a necessity to relax the restriction of movement to facilitate the general public to purchasing essential items including medicines and food items etc,” Imphal East magistrate said in the order.
“This relaxation shall, however, not apply to any gatherings/large-scale movement of persons/sit-in-protests/rallies etc, which is unlawful in nature,” the order said.
“However, movement of persons belonging to essential services such as health, electricity, PHED, petrol pumps, schools/colleges, municipality, press and electronic media, functioning of courts and to and fro movement of flight passengers to the airport and contractor/worker with valid airport entry permit card will be exempted from the imposition of curfew,” the order of additional district magistrate, Imphal West, said.