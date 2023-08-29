4 Active Cadres From Different Insurgent Groups Arrested In Manipur

An active cadre each from the proscribed insurgent group's political wing Revolutionary People's Front RPF/PLA, National Socialist Council of Nagalim Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) and two overground workers of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) were arrested during separate search operations, Manipur Police informed on Tuesday.
The search operations were carried out by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable parts of Imphal-West, Imphal-East, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching districts, the police mentioned.
The statement mentioned that as many as six arms, five ammunition and two explosives were recovered during the search operations in Imphal-East and Bishnupur districts. The arrests were made on Monday.
Taking to X, Manipur Police informed, "Manipur Police arrested 1 active cadre of RPF/PLA, 1 active cadre of NSCN(IM) and 2 OGW of KCP (Lamyanba Khuman)."
It may be noted that the Supreme Court on Friday ordered the transfer of trial of criminal cases being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Manipur violence to Guwahati in Assam.
A bench consisting of Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said that there have been victims in the valles and hills in Manipur and "we can’t go into who suffered more, there are victims in both communities."
The bench observed the the victims and witnesses will be able to give testimony electronically from their homes in Manipur instead of having to physically be present in the court in Guwahati.
It passed a slew of directions on the trials in the cases bearing in mind the overall environment in Manipur and a need to ensure a fair process of criminal justice administration.
The violence in Manipur between the Meitei and Kuki communities erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3.
Violence has gripped the entire state for over four months now and the Central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control.